Today's story: The Air Force is expanding the number of senior noncommissioned officers in the International Enlisted Engagements Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2018 14:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52259
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105686240.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 May 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT