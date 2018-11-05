(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kunsan Radio - MOPP5

    AFN Kunsan Radio - MOPP5

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    Everyone loves listening to their favorite song, but some musical Kunsan Airmen decided to go a few steps further and form a cover band. This band plays on base, bringing the Airmen’s passion for music to the Wolf Pack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2018
    Date Posted: 06.01.2018 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52253
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105683210.mp3
    Length: 00:01:34
    Year 2018
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - MOPP5, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    guitar
    Korea
    Kunsan
    drums
    rock
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    classic rock
    bass
    80’s
    8FW
    90’s
    cover-band

