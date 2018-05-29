Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.



Marines, French dignitaries and French citizens celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood with a series of events May 25-27 near Belleau, France. A battlefield tour with personnel from Marine Forces Europe and Africa was held. The tour led Marines through the areas the battle took place and described the historical significance of the battlefield. The 2nd Marine Division band also performed at the Concert Hall de Soissons. CWO3 Jack Davis, the officer in charge of the band had this to say.



"This has a special place in our hearts because, well this is where the modern Marine Corps was established. We established our name here on Belleau, we became a solid Marine Corps vice the detachments around the world. I think that hold a special place in all Marine's hearts."



The weekend concluded with a ceremony featuring the Marine Corps and French military at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil