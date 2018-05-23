(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MEMORIAL DAY | WE REMEMBER

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Memorial day is a national holiday to honor our fallen warriors. Airman and civilians around the 158th Fighter Wing share who they remember on Memorial Day and what it means to them.

    Font Used: Bebas Nue
    Music By: Whitesand "Melody of my Dreams"
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si89RLFreaw
    https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2018
    Date Posted: 05.25.2018 11:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52242
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105666273.mp3
    Length: 00:02:34
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEMORIAL DAY | WE REMEMBER, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fallen Soldiers
    158th Fighter Wing
    Memorial Day
    Vermont National Guard
    ultimate sacrifice
    Memorial Day remembrance
    We remember
    I remember
    On Memorial Day I remember
    Memorial Day means to me

