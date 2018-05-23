MEMORIAL DAY | WE REMEMBER

Memorial day is a national holiday to honor our fallen warriors. Airman and civilians around the 158th Fighter Wing share who they remember on Memorial Day and what it means to them.



Font Used: Bebas Nue

Music By: Whitesand "Melody of my Dreams"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si89RLFreaw

https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau