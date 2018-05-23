Memorial day is a national holiday to honor our fallen warriors. Airman and civilians around the 158th Fighter Wing share who they remember on Memorial Day and what it means to them.
Font Used: Bebas Nue
Music By: Whitesand "Melody of my Dreams"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si89RLFreaw
https://soundcloud.com/martynaslau
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2018 11:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52242
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105666273.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEMORIAL DAY | WE REMEMBER, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT