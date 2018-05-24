Air Force Radio News 24 May 2018 A

Today's story: Retired Air Force rated officers with Air Force Specialty Codes can apply for the Voluntary Retired Return to Active Duty Program to help alleviate manning shortages within the Air Force rated community.
