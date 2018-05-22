(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: the 100th Air refueling Wing of RAF Mildenhall, England hosted 13 NATO nations during the 5th annual European Tanker Symposium. Also, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona won the 2018 Commander in Chief's Installation Excellence Award for the second time in six years.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2018
    Date Posted: 05.22.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 May 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    100th Air refueling Wing
    AFRN

