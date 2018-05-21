Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein testified before the Senate Appropriation committee's defense sub committee about how the FY 2019 budget will benefit pilots.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2018 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52194
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105650046.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 May 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT