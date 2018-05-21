Todays story: The Thunderbirds bounced back from their first fatal mishap in 36 years with a performance at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia last weekend.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2018 14:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52192
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105649762.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 May 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT