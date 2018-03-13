Through Tae Kwon Do, service members apply morals like honesty, courage, respect; which they have sworn by in their oaths, and as they develop the discipline of mind and body, Tae Kwon Do provides them the tools to take charge of their lives.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2018 01:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52157
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105642131.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Taekwondo, by SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT