    AFN Kunsan Radio - Taekwondo

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2018

    Audio by Spc. Tomarius Roberts 

    AFN Kunsan

    Through Tae Kwon Do, service members apply morals like honesty, courage, respect; which they have sworn by in their oaths, and as they develop the discipline of mind and body, Tae Kwon Do provides them the tools to take charge of their lives.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Taekwondo, by SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

