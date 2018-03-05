(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    243rd Army Birthday Ball

    USAG HUMPHREYS , 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron 

    AFN Humphreys

    All USFK and 8th Army Service Members, DA civilians and family members are invited to the 243rd Army Birthday Ball, June 1st, 2018, at the Laviedor Resort and Sintex Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea.

