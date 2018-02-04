An important part of accomplishing the mission is being able to see, and the hardworking Airmen of Power Production ensure that the lights stay on. Senior Airman Nathan Eckert tells us how Airmen at Kunsan accomplish this mission.
|04.02.2018
|05.18.2018 01:22
|Newscasts
|52124
|1805/DOD_105641729.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|NEWS
|KR
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Power Pro, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
