    AFN Kunsan Radio - Power Pro

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    An important part of accomplishing the mission is being able to see, and the hardworking Airmen of Power Production ensure that the lights stay on. Senior Airman Nathan Eckert tells us how Airmen at Kunsan accomplish this mission.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 01:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52124
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641729.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Power Pro, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Korea
    Kunsan
    generator
    electrical
    USFK
    Power Production
    Power Pro

