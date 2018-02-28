(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Environmental

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Environmental

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    USFK and 7th Air Force are charged with numerous responsibilities. One of which is to ensure that despite high vigilance and operations tempos, they take time to care for the earth. Senior Airmen Nathan Eckert tells how Kunsan stresses this importance.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 01:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52117
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641614.mp3
    Length: 00:00:50
    Year 2018
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Environmental, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    green
    Korea
    Kunsan
    environment
    USFK

