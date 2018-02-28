USFK and 7th Air Force are charged with numerous responsibilities. One of which is to ensure that despite high vigilance and operations tempos, they take time to care for the earth. Senior Airmen Nathan Eckert tells how Kunsan stresses this importance.
|02.28.2018
|05.18.2018 01:06
|Newscasts
|52117
|1805/DOD_105641614.mp3
|00:00:50
|2018
|NEWS
|KR
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Environmental, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
