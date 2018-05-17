Today's story: A search for visionary ideas in technology is driving a series of listening forums the Air Force Research Lab is hosting at six universities across the U.S.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2018 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52094
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105640535.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 May 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT