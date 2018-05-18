(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 18 May 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 18 May 2018

    JAPAN

    05.17.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse, USS Wasp works alongside the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force vessel JS Shimokita, and in Okinawa, Soldiers and Sailors compete in the Annual Naha Dragon Boat Race.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2018
    Date Posted: 05.17.2018 01:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52087
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105637906.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 18 May 2018, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    Naha
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    Dragon Boat Race
    JS Shimokita
    RADM Brad Cooper

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT