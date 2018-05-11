Air Force Radio News 11 May 2018 B

Today' story:
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and National Science Foundation Director Dr. France Córdova signed a letter of intent May 9th, to focus joint research efforts in four areas of common interest: space operations and geosciences, advanced material sciences, information and data sciences and workforce and processes.
