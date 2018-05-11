Air Force Radio News 11 May 2018 A

Today's Stories:
Air Marshall Sean Reynolds, senior officer responsible for personnel and capability of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force visited Pilot Training Next in Austin, Texas. Also, The Air Force announced its intention to award two sole-source contracts for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.
|05.11.2018
|05.11.2018 14:13
