(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 11 May 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 11 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories:
    Air Marshall Sean Reynolds, senior officer responsible for personnel and capability of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force visited Pilot Training Next in Austin, Texas. Also, The Air Force announced its intention to award two sole-source contracts for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2018
    Date Posted: 05.11.2018 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52043
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105616751.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 May 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force
    AETC
    AFRN
    OPIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT