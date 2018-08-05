Iwakuni Radio News Story of "MCAS Iwakuni service members dive into American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor’s Course (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2018 19:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52039
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105614674.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|TEMECULA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni service members dive into American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor’s Course (Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT