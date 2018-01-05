(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summertime fun and safety

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2018

    Audio by Bill Bauman  

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center   

    Warmer temperatures are here and in a new video, Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest D. Bowen, Jr. reminds us all to not let indiscipline, complacency and over confidence ruin summertime fun. Readiness Through Safety!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summertime fun and safety, by Bill Bauman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

