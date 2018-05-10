Today's stories: Chief of Staff of the Air Force directs all Air Force wings with flying and maintenance functions to execute a one day stand down. Also, AFWERX is accepting submissions.
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 May 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
