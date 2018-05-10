Today's stories: Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, hosts the Air and Space Expo 'Legacy of Liberty'. Also, the first course for flight surgeons was created one-hundred years ago.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2018 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52024
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105610948.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 May 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT