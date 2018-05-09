(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 09 May 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 09 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Force Youth Program Camps are accepting applications for the 2018 summer programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2018
    Date Posted: 05.09.2018 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52011
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105607134.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 May 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    youth programs
    AFRN
    summer 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT