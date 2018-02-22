(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo Op - Radio

    Photo Op - Radio

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Filip 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan AB provides members an opportunity to explore personal interests.

    For one Wolf Pack precision guided munition crew chief, being stationed at Kunsan Air Base is the chance to hone a personal passion.

    Senior Airman Navarro says there’s a local community of photographers who meet through the Kunsan Photo Club Facebook group page.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 05.09.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:57
