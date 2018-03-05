The United States and Japan maintain a close alliance thanks, in part, to the relationship between the two countries’ militaries. Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano takes us aboard the USS Wasp to see that alliance in action.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 20:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52000
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105605536.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180503-Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT