Radio Newscast with Col William Depue, Base Commander for Camp Foster, about upcoming events
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51991
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105605527.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180504 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT