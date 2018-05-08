(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 08 May 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 08 May 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force is working on the F-16 Service Life Extension Program to keep the jets flying until nearly 2050. Also, Airmen from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, return from a six-month deployment to Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2018
    Date Posted: 05.08.2018 10:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51976
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105602956.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 May 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Kadena Air Base
    Hill AFB
    Deployment
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    419th Fighter Wing
    AFRN
    SLEP
    573rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Service Life Extension Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT