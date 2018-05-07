(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 07 May 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force is looking to upgrade its current missile warning satellites to maintain air superiority. Also, the Air Force is looking for photo submissions for its 2018 Air Force photo contest.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 07 May 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

