(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 04 May 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 04 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: A C-130 Hercules crash in Savannah, Georgia claimed the lives of nine Airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Also, Airmen from the 346th Air Expeditionary Group participate in Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Panama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2018
    Date Posted: 05.04.2018 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51955
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105594277.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 May 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    346th AEG
    C-130 Crash
    AFRN
    Puerto Rico ANG
    New Horizons 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT