Today's stories: A C-130 Hercules crash in Savannah, Georgia claimed the lives of nine Airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Also, Airmen from the 346th Air Expeditionary Group participate in Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Panama.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2018 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51955
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105594277.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 May 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT