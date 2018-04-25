Date Taken: 04.25.2018 Date Posted: 05.02.2018 02:32 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51900 Filename: 1805/DOD_105581550.mp3 Length: 00:01:02 Year 2018 Genre News Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: LAGOS, NG Hometown: BRISTOL, PA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MCAS Iwakuni community wears Denim for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.