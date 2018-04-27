Date Taken: 04.27.2018 Date Posted: 04.27.2018 13:56 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51878 Filename: 1804/DOD_105570026.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 19

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 27 April 2018 A, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.