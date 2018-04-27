(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force Technical Applications Center, the only agency in the Department of Defense that conducts global nuclear surveillance, recently went through a full-scale organizational change to better align the center’s vital capabilities to improve mission effectiveness. The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Britain's Central Band of the Royal Air Force performed together in the Royal Air Force Centenary Concert recently in Washington D.C.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 April 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT