Today's stories: Airmen will no longer be required to complete distance learning prior to in-residence attendance at the NCO and senior NCO academy. MacDill Air Force Base recently hosted the first Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow, or LIFTx, seminar where ten speakers shared their stories of leadership, inspiration, innovation and resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2018 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51869
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105566975.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 26 April 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
