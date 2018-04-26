(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 26 April 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 26 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen will no longer be required to complete distance learning prior to in-residence attendance at the NCO and senior NCO academy. MacDill Air Force Base recently hosted the first Leaders Inspiring for Tomorrow, or LIFTx, seminar where ten speakers shared their stories of leadership, inspiration, innovation and resiliency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2018
    Date Posted: 04.26.2018 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51869
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105566975.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 April 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    changes
    seminar
    Course 14
    AFRN
    Course 15
    LIFTx

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT