Air Force Radio News 26 April 2018 B

Today's story: U.S. Strategic Command or USSTRATCOM and the Danish Ministry of Defense signed an agreement to share space situational awareness services and information.
|04.26.2018
|04.26.2018 13:54
|Newscasts
|51868
|1804/DOD_105566593.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|3
|0
|0
|0
