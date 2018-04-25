(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 25 April 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 25 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron and the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California delivered an ambulance and fire truck to Guatemala City, Guatemala on April 20th. The 202nd Engineering Installation Squadron from the Georgia Air National Guard deployed to restore and sustain communications equipment at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2018
    Date Posted: 04.25.2018 13:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51857
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105560873.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 April 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    DOD
    Guatemala
    ANG
    AFRC
    Humanitarian
    California
    Hurricane relief
    Denton Program
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT