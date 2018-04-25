Air Force Radio News 25 April 2018 B

Today's stories: Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron and the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California delivered an ambulance and fire truck to Guatemala City, Guatemala on April 20th. The 202nd Engineering Installation Squadron from the Georgia Air National Guard deployed to restore and sustain communications equipment at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico.
|04.25.2018
|04.25.2018 13:35
|Newscasts
|51857
|1804/DOD_105560873.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|5
|0
|0
|0
