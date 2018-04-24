(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Five Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron recovered and safely disposed of 13 unexploded ordnances or UXOs, in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The 911th Airlift Wing assigned to the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station is changing to meet the needs of the Air Force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 April 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    airlift
    bomb
    wing
    UXO
    C-130
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    AFRN

