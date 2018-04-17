(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines save boat passengers (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines save boat passengers (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni Marines save boat passengers (Package/Pkg)".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2018
    Date Posted: 04.25.2018 22:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51837
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105548724.mp3
    Length: 00:01:02
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines save boat passengers (Radio), by PFC Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Honor
    United States Marine Corps
    Commitment
    Courage
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    semper fi
    United States Navy
    semper fidelis
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    represent
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    Core Values
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Always prepared

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT