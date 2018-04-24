Marines are trained to overtake any objective, whether by land, by air, or by sea. Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano takes us aboard the USNS Pililau to see how the marines get the job done.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2018 18:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51835
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105548506.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
This work, 180424 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
