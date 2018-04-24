(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180424 - Radio Newscast

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marines are trained to overtake any objective, whether by land, by air, or by sea. Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano takes us aboard the USNS Pililau to see how the marines get the job done.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2018
    Date Posted: 04.23.2018 18:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180424 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

