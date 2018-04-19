Air Force Radio News 19 April 2018 B

Today's stories: Commander of Air Force Space Command, General Jay Raymond, spoke to members of the International Space Community, Industry, and Media at the 34th Space Symposium, describing the past year as a turning point for National Security Space.
