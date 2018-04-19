Today's stories:
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson delivered the key note address at the 34th Annual Space Symposium April 17, 2018, in Colorado Springs. Also, the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces will conduct subject matter expert exchanges at military installations throughout the Philippines starting April 23rd through May 4th.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2018 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51801
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105532518.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT