(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 19 April 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 19 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson delivered the key note address at the 34th Annual Space Symposium April 17, 2018, in Colorado Springs. Also, the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces will conduct subject matter expert exchanges at military installations throughout the Philippines starting April 23rd through May 4th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2018
    Date Posted: 04.19.2018 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51801
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105532518.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Phillipines
    Space Command
    AFRN
    Space Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT