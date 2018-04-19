WIESBADEN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernathy has assumed responsibility as the U.S. Army Europe command sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2018 10:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51799
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105532054.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Update- New CSM for U.S. Army Europe, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT