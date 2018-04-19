Date Taken: 04.19.2018 Date Posted: 04.19.2018 18:13 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51797 Filename: 1804/DOD_105530981.mp3 Length: 00:00:45 Year 2018 Genre Spoken Word Location: JP

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, COL Gage Zama Heroes PSA, by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.