COL Gage Zama Heroes PSA

Audio of COL Phil Gage, Commander, US Army Garrison Japan, inviting the community to attend the Zama Heroes Recognition Ceremony on April 23, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2018 18:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Spoken Word
|Location:
|JP
