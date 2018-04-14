Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni gets into character for Comic Con (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2018 02:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51782
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105524477.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni gets into character for Comic Con (Radio), by Sgt Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT