20180417 - Radio Newscast

In 2002, two doctors held the first give kids a smile event. Major Morris, a pediatric dentist at the 18th Dental Squadron on Kadena Air Base tells us how they are taking part in the event this year.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2018 03:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
