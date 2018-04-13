(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2018 radio spot

    Flintlock 2018 radio spot

    NIAMEY, NIGER

    04.13.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Flintlock 2018 opened April 11, 2018 in Niamey, Niger. Flintlock 2018, hosted by Niger, with key outstations at Burkina Faso and Senegal, is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, protect their borders, and provide security for their people.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2018
    Date Posted: 04.13.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Genre newscast
    Location: NIAMEY, NE 
