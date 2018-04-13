Today's stories: The first ever Pathways To Thriving summit was held at the U.S. Air Force Academy this week for survivors of sexual assault. Also, the final development flight test for the F-35 program based at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and Naval Station Patuxent River, Maryland marked the end of the System Development and Demonstration phase of the program.
|04.13.2018
|04.13.2018 12:29
|Newscasts
|51748
|1804/DOD_105507616.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|4
|0
|0
|8
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 April 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
