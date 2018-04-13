(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The first ever Pathways To Thriving summit was held at the U.S. Air Force Academy this week for survivors of sexual assault. Also, the final development flight test for the F-35 program based at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and Naval Station Patuxent River, Maryland marked the end of the System Development and Demonstration phase of the program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 April 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    F-35
    Sexual Assault Awareness
    Flight Program
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT