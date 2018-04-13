Strong Europe Update - Executive Communications Team

WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe is looking for qualified candidates to join the Commanding General's Executive Communications Team. Potential candidates can call the NCOIC or OIC of the team at DSN 314-537-0122 or 0120 for more information.
