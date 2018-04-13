(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strong Europe Update - Executive Communications Team

    GERMANY

    04.13.2018

    Audio by Spc. Kelsey M VanFleet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe is looking for qualified candidates to join the Commanding General's Executive Communications Team. Potential candidates can call the NCOIC or OIC of the team at DSN 314-537-0122 or 0120 for more information.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2018
    Date Posted: 04.13.2018 03:57
    US Army Europe
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

