Date Taken: 04.11.2018 Date Posted: 04.12.2018 02:21 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51714 Filename: 1804/DOD_105502230.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: DE

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 High-Res. Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Strong Europe Radio Update Army NCO visits Air Force Academy, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.