Today's story: Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Stephen Wilson spoke at the 2018 Future of War Conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday. He emphasized Airmen will continue leading the way in preparing for the future of war and highlighted the importance of speed, connectivity and innovation.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2018 14:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51705
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105498822.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT