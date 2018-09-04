(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180409 - Radio Newscast

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sexual harrasment and assault are real threats that can happen to anyone at any time, and its crucial to become aware of the warning signs. Lance Corporal Anika Lewis describes how some soldiers learn a different perspective for preventing these incidents.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2018
    Date Posted: 04.11.2018 03:37
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180409 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    SAPR
    American Forces
    AFN Okinawa

