Sexual harrasment and assault are real threats that can happen to anyone at any time, and its crucial to become aware of the warning signs. Lance Corporal Anika Lewis describes how some soldiers learn a different perspective for preventing these incidents.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2018 03:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51695
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105496925.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180409 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
