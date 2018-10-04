(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180411 - Radio Newscast

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    This is your A-F-N Okinawa update. I’m Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson. Okinawa is in measles warning alert because of an outbreak. There have been 35 cases since March 23rd. Navy Lieutenant Dawn Whiting, the Department Head Of Preventative Medicine at the US Naval Hospital, explains the specifics about the measles virus.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    AFN Okinawa
    Measles
    Measles Outbreak

    • LEAVE A COMMENT