180411 - Radio Newscast

This is your A-F-N Okinawa update. I’m Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson. Okinawa is in measles warning alert because of an outbreak. There have been 35 cases since March 23rd. Navy Lieutenant Dawn Whiting, the Department Head Of Preventative Medicine at the US Naval Hospital, explains the specifics about the measles virus.
04.10.2018
04.11.2018
Newscasts
|News
