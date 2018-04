180410 - Radio Newscast

THIS IS YOUR A-F-N OKINAWA UPDATE. I’M MARINE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON. OKINAWA IS IN WARNING LEVEL 3 BECAUSE OF AN OUTBREAK OF MEASLES. THERE HAVE BEEN 35 CASES SINCE MARCH 23RD. NAVY LIEUTENANT DAWN WHITING, THE DEPARTMENT HEAD OF PREVENTATIVE MEDICINE AT THE US NAVAL HOSPITAL, EXPLAINS THE SPECIFICS ABOUT THE MEASLES VIRUS.